Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -1.06

Media coverage about Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) has trended somewhat negative on Monday, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lululemon Athletica earned a coverage optimism score of -1.06 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the apparel retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $231.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.34.

Shares of LULU opened at $188.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $266.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.89 and a 200-day moving average of $216.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

