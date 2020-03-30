Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.20

News coverage about Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bank of America earned a media sentiment score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Bank of America’s analysis:

NYSE BAC opened at $21.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

