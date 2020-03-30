Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Embraer earned a media sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. Embraer has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

