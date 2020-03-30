Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ferrari earned a news sentiment score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Ferrari’s ranking:

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE stock opened at $150.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.26. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $127.73 and a fifty-two week high of $180.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.56 and a 200-day moving average of $161.25.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.01.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.