J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -1.83

News coverage about J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. J Sainsbury earned a news sentiment score of -1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

JSNSF stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

