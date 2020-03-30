Critical Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Stock Price

News articles about Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nestle earned a coverage optimism score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Nestle’s ranking:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGF shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Thursday.

Nestle stock opened at $102.06 on Monday. Nestle has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $114.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average of $106.42.

About Nestle

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

