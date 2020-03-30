Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Receives News Impact Score of -2.09

Media headlines about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) have trended negative on Monday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles earned a media sentiment score of -2.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ analysis:

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

FCAU has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $16.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.