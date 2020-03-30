Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Getting Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) has been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Infosys earned a daily sentiment score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50. Infosys has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

