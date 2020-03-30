Distil (LON:DIS) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.50

News stories about Distil (LON:DIS) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a news sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

LON:DIS opened at GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and a PE ratio of 15.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 7.11. Distil has a 12 month low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

