Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Earning Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) have been trending negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dalata Hotel Group earned a daily sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

LON:DAL opened at GBX 210.75 ($2.77) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 316.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 414.38. The company has a market capitalization of $390.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1-year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 533 ($7.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a €0.07 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Dalata Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Dalata Hotel Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

