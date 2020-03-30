Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Earning Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) have been trending negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dalata Hotel Group earned a daily sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Dalata Hotel Group’s score:
- Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Getting Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows (americanbankingnews.com)
- Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 490 at Berenberg Bank (americanbankingnews.com)
- Ireland reels from mounting coronavirus job losses (ft.com)
- Dalata takes step to protect business against virus impact (insidermedia.com)
- Ireland coronavirus: hotel giant ‘not in it for money’ as it offers rooms to HSE (thetimes.co.uk)
LON:DAL opened at GBX 210.75 ($2.77) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 316.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 414.38. The company has a market capitalization of $390.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1-year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 533 ($7.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.
About Dalata Hotel Group
Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.
