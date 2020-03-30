PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) have been trending very negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PepsiCo earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected PepsiCo’s score:

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $120.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.69 and its 200 day moving average is $136.14. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

