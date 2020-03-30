U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.00

News coverage about U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) has trended very negative on Monday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. U.S. Energy earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the energy company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

U.S. Energy stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

