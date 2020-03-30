Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -3.00

Headlines about Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Live Nation Entertainment earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Live Nation Entertainment’s score:

NYSE:LYV opened at $47.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.02. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -673.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYV. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino bought 25,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,837.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,420,129 shares in the company, valued at $94,336,628.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

