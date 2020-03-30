Extremely Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact BSM Technologies (TSE:GPS) Stock Price

News headlines about BSM Technologies (TSE:GPS) have been trending extremely negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BSM Technologies earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.40. BSM Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $112.36 million and a P/E ratio of -5.43.

About BSM Technologies

BSM Technologies Inc provides global positioning system fleet and asset management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers fleet and asset tracking, actionable report, machine to machine, interactive mapping, electronic logging device compatibility, routing, landmark and geozone, fuel and maintenance, workflow management, real-time alert, safety and compliance, and reefer monitoring services; and vehicle tracking, data access and reporting, trailer and non-powered asset tracking, safety and maintenance, and engine diagnostics, as well as electronic driver log, in-cab mobile data terminal, graphical logs, Web-based reports, and vehicle inspection reporting.

