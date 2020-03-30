Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Getting Very Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE TWTR opened at $25.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twitter from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Twitter to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.21.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,434 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,337. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

