GAP (NYSE:GPS) Getting Extremely Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about GAP (NYSE:GPS) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. GAP earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the apparel retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:GPS opened at $7.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43. GAP has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.88.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GAP will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

GPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.12.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

