Very Negative Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect NCR (NYSE:NCR) Share Price

Shares of NCR stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.70. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. ValuEngine raised NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised NCR from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NCR from $34.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

In related news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,035.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $112,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,679.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

