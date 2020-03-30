Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -3.67

Headlines about Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Noodles & Co earned a news sentiment score of -3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NDLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Maxim Group started coverage on Noodles & Co in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $5.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Noodles & Co has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a market cap of $245.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.18.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

