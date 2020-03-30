Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -3.00

Press coverage about Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mcdonald’s earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the fast-food giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $164.01 on Monday. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.49. The company has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Stephens raised Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.96.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

