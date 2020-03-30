Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Earning Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Agilent Technologies earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the medical research company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A opened at $70.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.65. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,402.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

