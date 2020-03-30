Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Short Interest Update

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,007,100 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the February 27th total of 26,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days. Currently, 35.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ XOG opened at $0.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $80.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.54. Extraction Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,255,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 391,797 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 130,134.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,605,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,402 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,231.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,379,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,770 shares during the last quarter. Lexington Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $4,734,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,568,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 167,236 shares during the last quarter.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.