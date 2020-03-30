Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Down 5.1% in March

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,471,700 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the February 27th total of 4,710,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 971,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.
Shares of VFF opened at $3.47 on Monday. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $205.31 million and a PE ratio of 13.35.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.
Featured Article: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.