Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Down 5.1% in March

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,471,700 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the February 27th total of 4,710,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 971,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Shares of VFF opened at $3.47 on Monday. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $205.31 million and a PE ratio of 13.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 349.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.