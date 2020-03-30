Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 371,800 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 27th total of 392,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANH opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. Tantech has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.55.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tantech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tantech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.44% of Tantech worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.

