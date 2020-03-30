Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 371,800 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 27th total of 392,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:TANH opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. Tantech has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.55.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tantech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.
About Tantech
Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.
See Also: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.