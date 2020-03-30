Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Short Interest Down 5.2% in March

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,270,900 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the February 27th total of 8,720,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,587,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARWR stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 1.98. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $1,202,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,259,915.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $879,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,406 shares in the company, valued at $16,076,448.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,551 shares of company stock worth $6,215,939. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.