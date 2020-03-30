Short Interest in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Drops By 5.1%

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,576,500 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the February 27th total of 10,090,000 shares. Currently, 18.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.3 days.
Shares of KTB opened at $20.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $43.24.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.26 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 46.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 1,526.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.
