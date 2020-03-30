Short Interest in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Drops By 5.1%

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,576,500 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the February 27th total of 10,090,000 shares. Currently, 18.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.3 days.

Shares of KTB opened at $20.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.26 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 46.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 1,526.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.