Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,438,200 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the February 27th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 31,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 52,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $6.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

