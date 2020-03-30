CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) Short Interest Down 5.2% in March

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,817,700 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the February 27th total of 14,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in CannTrust by 448.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 154,012 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CannTrust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of CannTrust by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CannTrust during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CannTrust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.50.

NYSE:CTST opened at C$0.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 3.39. CannTrust has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$8.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.98.

CannTrust Company Profile

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

