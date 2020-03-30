Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 580,500 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the February 27th total of 611,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,900 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $76,988.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,405,191.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $465,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,407.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 40,423 shares of company stock worth $1,519,644 and have sold 5,772 shares worth $227,538. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STC stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $644.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.60. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $44.49.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $509.91 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

