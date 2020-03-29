Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,776,236 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 117,657 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.4% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.22% of Microsoft worth $14,630,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $149.70 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $116.13 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,187.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

