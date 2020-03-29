Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $228.80 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450,883 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.0% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $228,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 810,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $127,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 592,401 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.42.

MSFT stock opened at $149.70 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $116.13 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,187.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

