Axa Increases Stock Holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Axa lifted its position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth about $17,926,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 102.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after buying an additional 200,724 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Tc Pipelines Lp has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRP. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

