Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,434,000 after buying an additional 281,008 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 496.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,677,000 after buying an additional 758,042 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $15,608,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 111,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 16,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $944,821.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $944,821.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 31,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $1,800,794.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,955.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,590 shares of company stock worth $7,345,941. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $41.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.88.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

