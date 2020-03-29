Capital International Investors Buys 51 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.45% of Fair Isaac worth $48,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total transaction of $8,093,177.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,903,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.75, for a total value of $2,338,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,789 shares of company stock valued at $44,101,440. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $291.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.17.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

