Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Holdings in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,147 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACIA. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,189,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,645,000 after acquiring an additional 134,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,757,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 42,623 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter worth $15,135,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACIA opened at $67.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,592 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $161,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 4,147 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $258,980.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $597,419 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

ACIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

