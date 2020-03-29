Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Hilltop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hilltop by 627.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other Hilltop news, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $600,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 734,537 shares in the company, valued at $14,712,776.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

HTH stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.85. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $26.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

