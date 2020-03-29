Capital International Investors Increases Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626,656 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.18% of Smartsheet worth $62,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMAR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 123,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,129,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $43.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,224,491.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,081 shares of company stock valued at $18,999,355 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Smartsheet from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

