Capital Bank & Trust Co Buys Shares of 969 Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,659,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,517,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,784,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,756,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,827,000.

PEAK stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.54. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

