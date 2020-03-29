Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $133,000 in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pagerduty by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 31,015 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pagerduty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 509.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 53,553 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $1,306,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,687,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,457,911.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,304.

Pagerduty stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. Pagerduty Inc has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. Pagerduty’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pagerduty from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pagerduty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

