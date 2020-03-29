Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 1,762 McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,567,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of MGRC opened at $51.16 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.