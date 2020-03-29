Matthew Tsien Acquires 22,400 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $21.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.38. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.90.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Benchmark started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on General Motors from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.