Capital World Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,696 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.96% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $30,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 111,827 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,608,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCPH. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $71.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 31,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $1,800,794.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,955.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher John Morl sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $99,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,941 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

