Capital World Investors Invests $33.48 Million in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 900,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,476,000. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.25% of Cannae at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 20,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $617,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 233,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,220,462.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNNE stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNNE shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

