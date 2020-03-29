Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBU. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Community Bank System by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Community Bank System by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $57.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $72.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBU shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.20 per share, with a total value of $36,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,530.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

