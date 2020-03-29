Bamco Inc. NY Invests $33,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 87 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.17.

FICO opened at $291.06 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $436.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $354.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.23. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total value of $637,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,791.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $9,912,048.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,813,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,789 shares of company stock valued at $44,101,440. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.