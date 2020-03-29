Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Holdings Increased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 1.49% of Venator Materials worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 178.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Venator Materials by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Venator Materials by 321.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNTR opened at $1.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.39. Venator Materials PLC has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNTR. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on Venator Materials in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.64.

Venator Materials Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

