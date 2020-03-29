Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.03 Billion Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,512,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,245 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Apple worth $1,031,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $247.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.53. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.07.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

