Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Axa

Axa increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Republic Services by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $112,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,114.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,269. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $75.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.39 and a 200-day moving average of $89.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

