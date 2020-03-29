BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Short Interest Update

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,726,400 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 27th total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,517,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BGCP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $2.42 on Friday. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 2.65%. BGC Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $16,513,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BGC Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,536,000 after acquiring an additional 73,999 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in BGC Partners by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 106,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BGC Partners by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 20,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.