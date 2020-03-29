Capital World Investors Raises Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Capital World Investors boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 375.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750,922 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $28,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann purchased 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,490 shares of company stock valued at $215,516. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BHC shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

NYSE:BHC opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

