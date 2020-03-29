MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa reduced its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,633 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.08% of MarketAxess worth $10,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,721,000 after purchasing an additional 61,609 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $342.78 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.12 and a 12 month high of $421.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $338.08 and its 200-day moving average is $357.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 0.31.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTX. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.29.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

